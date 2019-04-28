Menu
Justice will be an ongoing experience for one woman recently convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Jail for Gympie rental fraud and shoplifting

Arthur Gorrie
by
28th Apr 2019 5:17 PM
A WOMAN who stole from Gympie retailers and who pawned a rented television set instead of returning it was jailed for seven months in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Lisa Maree Davies pleaded guilty from jail to failing to fulfill her leasing obligations on electical goods, including a smart TV, which she pawned for $150, the court was told.

She also stole luxury items worth $131.45 from a pharmacy, liquor from a River Road bottle shop, clothing from a third retailer and, the court was told, she did so while on parole for stolen property matters.

The offences occurred on various days from February 8 to March 17.

She had already been given jail-alternatives, including an Intensive Correctional Order and an Intensive Drug Rehabilitation Order.

Her solicitor told the court she believed she might have an addictive personality and believed she was a kleptomaniac.

In December last year, she had been sentenced to three months and seven days jail, with immediate parole.

The court took into account 30 days already served in pre-sentence custody, a history that included similar offences and the fact she was on parole at the time of the offences.

She will be eligible to apply for parole from June 21.

