Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 5:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        News They're among the local health heroes holding the line against the worst global pandemic in a century. LEAVE YOUR MESSAGE OF SUPPORT

        • 1st Apr 2020 4:52 AM
        • 1 A1NzSusanB
        Big wait for Gympie cricketers to see COVID-19 impact

        premium_icon Big wait for Gympie cricketers to see COVID-19 impact

        News Valleys’ biggest fundraiser is running the Blues Bar at the Gympie Music Muster and...

        Union says council refused paid pandemic leave

        premium_icon Union says council refused paid pandemic leave

        News Union slams ‘very disappointing’ decision as crisis continues.

        Major Gympie business gives unemployed a boost

        premium_icon Major Gympie business gives unemployed a boost

        News More than 7000 people have been employed by this business in the past two weeks as...