Jail as Gunabul House, Hockey Club accused awaits justice

LONG WAIT: A teenager charged with thefts from Gunabul House and Gympie Hockey Club will await justice in custody.

A TEENAGER is in jail after a week in which he allegedly stole from Gunabul House and burgled the Gympie Hockey Club, as well as receiving stolen property and possessing drug implements.

"It scared the s--t out of me,” Jake Voller said yesterday of his night in Gympie police watch house after being arrested on Wednesday.

Voller, 18, from the Ipswich suburb of Riverview, told Gympie Magistrates Court he was now experiencing his first taste of prison.

Voller is charged with a string of offences at the Gympie suburb of Southside, the Ipswich suburb of Goodna and at Nambour.

The Gunnabul House charges allege he stole alcohol, clothing, shoes and money from Gunabul House and received stolen property (also alcohol, clothing, shoes and money) between Saturday and Tuesday.

He is also alleged to have burgled the Gympie Hockey Club some time in the four days to Thursday.

Police also told the court Voller was found in possession of drug-related water pipes and a grinder on Wednesday, as well as an Apple iPad he should have suspected was stolen.

Those are the most recent of eight charges the young father faces when he returns to the court in Gympie on Monday.

He is also accused of burgling a Nambour home and stealing jewellery between January 2 and 6, on top of two counts of fraud at Goodna Cash Converters near Ipswich, on January 4 and 5.

Voller appeared in a T-shirt and casual trousers when brought before the court to stand in the dock yesterday.

Applying for bail, Voller said he intended to stay with his sister in a "nice house” at Springfield Lakes, north Ipswich.

Opposing bail, police told the court Voller had a history of burglary and breaching bail.

"You've got some history,” Magistrate B Barrett told Voller in response to the bail application.

"I need to get out today to seek medical attention and I want to see my daughter,” he said.

"I've never spent a night in the watch house.

"It scared the s--t out of me,” he said.

Mr Barrett rejected the arguments.

"As the prosecution has pointed out, you have history for similar and for breaching a bail condition.

"The prosecution case appears to be strong.

"You say you will stay with your sister.

"If you are in custody, medical treatment will be seen to by the authorities there.

"I cannot find you are an acceptable risk,” the magistrate said.