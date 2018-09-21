Menu
Jail after too many wasted chances

21st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
Eel Creek woman remanded in custody

AN EEL Creek woman ha been remanded in custody after allegedly breaching bail conditions imposed on her in Ipswich and Caboolture Magistrates Courts.

She was also wanted on Gympie matters and all up had been charged with four sets of offences in three courts.

Stevie Lee O'Toole is charged with breaching Ipswich bail on September 10 by not reporting to Gympie police twice a week as required.

Police told the court her offence locations indicated she could travel fairly easily around south-east Queensland and was able to attend Gympie Hospital daily.

But she claimed to be unable to walk "around the corner” from the hospital to report to the police station.

O'Toole appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told she also had failed to stop for police as required at Wallu and had failed to return a hired car to Brisbane Airport between September 11 and 17.

Police told the court she was also on bail from other jurisdictions for possessing a knife in public and a used drug needle which had not been stored safely as required.

Her solicitor argued the issue of the car which was not returned on time was a civil dispute which should not have led to a criminal charge.

He denied she had tried to evade police at Wallu. Her Caboolture charge of supplying meth amphetamine would have to go to the District Court, he said.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said O'Toole had breached bail in the past, both by failing to appear and breaching conditions. He remanded her in custody to October 15.

