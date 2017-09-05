Jail after Sydney yacht theft and Cooloola Coast arrest

CRIME SCENE: Police declared a crime scene at Double Island Point when the stolen yacht was located by a search aircraft.

AUSTRALIA seems set to be $100,000 poorer for the visit of French tourist Frederic Bouchet, who stole a $260,000 yacht near Sydney, before being arrested on the Cooloola Coast last month.

Gympie Magistrate Ross Woodford jailed Frederic Bouchet, 48, for at least six months after being told Bouchet took the yacht from a secure marina berth at Palm Beach, New South Wales, along with a $1200 dinghy, before heading for Cairns.

Bouchet was anchored at Double Island Point, south of Rainbow Beach, before being spotted by an insurance company aircraft and arrested by Tin Can Bay police, the court was told.

Solicitor Chris Anderson, appearing for Bouchet, told the court it was unlikely Bouchet would be able to pay restitution, which police said was "upwards of $90,000 and could be $112,000.”

Mr Woodford sentenced Bouchet to 18 months jail, suspended after six months for three years and ordered him to pay restitution within three months, or face another six months cumulative prison time.

"I don't know how you're going to pay that,” Mr Woodford acknowledged, noting Bouchet had "no ability to pay restitution.”

Bouchet pleaded guilty to all four charges, two of unlawful use (of the two vessels) and two of bringing them as stolen goods into Queensland between July 30 and August 11.

Police told the court a witness who had provided accommodation to Bouchet on August 9 had seen the yacht moored at D.I. on August 9, when Bouchet was delayed in returning from shore to the yacht by ocean conditions.

During the delay, the yacht was spotted by an aircraft arranged by the yacht-owner's insurance company.

Restitution included $4818 for the aircraft charter, $22,715 for vessel recovery, $440 for an inspection and an unknown amount for repairs including some custom fabrication.

"The restitution is generalised estimates only and, cutting to the chase, he won't be in a position to pay,” Mr Anderson said.

"Once he is released from state detention he'll be taken into immigraiton detention and would likely be deported,” he said.

Mr Bouchet, a father of two children in France, was heading to Cairns for work to raise money for medical treatment for his girlfriend in the Philippines, Mr Anderson said.