Jacob takes his humans to Mary St brunch - makes them pay

DOG'S LIFE: Gympie's Queenslander Hotel has gone cosmopolitan with a new dog friendly area out on the Mary Street footpath. Jacob "the wonder dog" was spotted taking his human's to brunch at the hotel, including his owner Rachel Gill, her daughter Madeleine Smith and Rachel's parents Sue and Tony Gill who were visiting from Victoria.

TRAINEE assistance dog Jacob settled back in the luxury of his doggie chair outside his favourite Mary Street hotel and coffee outlet this week.

Taking his humans out for brunch was a special treat for them, after Jacob "the wonder dog” decided they deserved it.

His mistress Rachel Gill (left) said she, her daughter Madelaine Smith and parents, Sue and Tony Gill enjoyed toasted sandwiches, coffee and hot chocolate.

Naturally, Jacob made them pay.

After all, he's done plenty for them.

The sleek retriever studied the menu and selected a pig's ear and puppuchino.

The puppuchino, he had Rachel explain, is a big fluffy cream treat with a light sprinkle of cinnamon (just the way he likes it).

It was clearly Rachel's job to do the talking.

She commented on the quality of Jacob's morning luxuries and she relayed Jacob's approval of the recognition given his kind by Queenslander Hotel owner Allan Roberts.

Mr Roberts tried to claim it as a world first, but Jacob put him right on that one.

The Queenslander may be more civilised than the relatively ordinary dog-friendly cafes and restaurants of Paris, Melbourne or Noosa, but Jacob was ready to allow, without qualification, that Mr Roberts' new facility is definitely a first for Gympie.

Jacob is in training as an assistance dog, a role he is taking to with gentlemanly enthusiasm.

"I'm training Jacob to be an assistance dog for our family, with the expert assistance of Smart Pups, of Pinbarren, near Pomona.

"The people at Smart Pups are helping to train me to train Jacob,” she said.

Mr Roberts said the new canine cafe was officially designated 'DOG STOP” and was fully approved by the authorities.

"We're dog friendly, as long as your dog is friendly,” he agreed, after I put to him the slogan of another dog friendly business.

A dog lover from way back, Mr Roberts said his new footpath dining facility in Mary Street gave him the chance to meet all the best dogs from Gympie's canine society.

"And I don't have to pick up after them,” he said.

"It's a win-win.”

One thing Rachel says is important to would-be assistance dogs like Jacob is that, like most of us, when they are at work they need to concentrate on what they are doing.

"People need to remember not to pat assistance dogs when they are on duty, that is, when they have their jackets on.

"The jacket means he is working and that is what it means to Jacob too.

"When people pat them, it is hard for them to remember they are at work.”

Jacob, she said, is a professional, after all.