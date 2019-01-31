Menu
Jackie Trad has stood by her previous comments about Jason Costigan.
Politics

‘A lot of questions’ about accused MP

by Antonia O’Flaherty
31st Jan 2019 1:50 PM
DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has stood by her claim that Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan is a "sleazebag", and called for the LNP to sack him.

Ms Trad she was not surprised by the allegations made against the MP.

And she commended the young complainant and her family, saying she understood it was very difficult to come forward about alleged unwanted behaviour, particularly when the person was a prominent public figure.

Ms Trad said she had first raised concerns about the MP about seven months ago.

"Not one single LNP member distanced themselves from his behaviour at the time," she said.

"The Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington did not come out and agree with my statement.

"We do know in 2017 there were remarks made about the Member for Whitsunday's behaviour."

She said she knew of a number of people have made comments on social media detailing concern around behaviour the MP has displayed to them.

"There are a lot of questions around the Member for Whitsunday; I do commend the Leader of the Opposition for finally acting," she said.

"I did say last year I expressed concerns last year that he was using his position to prowl the beaches of Whitsunday, going up to bikini-clad women."

Ms Trad said the behaviour spoke volumes, and stood by her claim he was a "sleazebag".

Mr Costigan said last year Ms Trad's comments were "political correctness on steroids".

Her comments were made after Mr Costigan posted a video celebrating World Bikini Day with two women wearing swimsuits.

jackie trad jason costigan politics

