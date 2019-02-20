Treasurer defends Adani stance

TREASURER Jackie Trad has dismissed the criticisms leveled at her and the State Government over its handling of the Adani coal mine, insisting they were simply following the law and making climate change a priority.

The CFMEU's mining division has threatened to campaign against Labor candidates at the looming federal election unless they back the mine.

Labor party elder Bill Ludwig today took direct aim at Ms Trad for politicising the mine in an interview with The Australian newspaper.

"Mr Ludwig has been a very influential figure in the Australian Labor Party here in Queensland and nationally for quite some time," Ms Trad said.

Labor party stalwart Bill Ludwig has criticised Deputy Premier Jackie Trad over Adani. File picture

"But really the laws that we are following in terms of the assessment of the black throated finch are the laws that have been in place in Queensland for decades.

"I completely respect the fact that people are going to have different views about this but the generation that has to deal with the impact of climate change and the challenges of climate change is my generation and those younger generations.

"Quite frankly that's what we are focussed on. We are focussed on how we can have a much cleaner economy and have long term secure well-paid jobs within that economy."

She also would not directly rebuke the CFMEU for its stance, again saying people were entitled to their views.

But she described the "pot shots" as unhelpful.