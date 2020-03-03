Jack Stokes Oval to become Hammers home?

The region’s overcrowded sports fields could be solved by a new three field park for rugby league, which could make Jack Stokes available to the Hammers.

IS Jack Stokes Oval to become the home of Hammers rugby union?

It is not as far fetched as it sounds.

A Gympie Regional Council report into the future of rugby league pointed to this as a possible solution to overcrowding at Albert Park, provided league gets its own new venue.

The report, delivered to the council late last year, determined a new park with three full-sized fields was the preferred fix to the squeeze on the region’s sports fields.

And it lines up with what is already on the council’s cards.

Albert Park is supposed to become home to athletics, touch and bowls.

The report, by Ross Planning, said the Albert Park master plan highlighted the park’s facilities were being used “at and above capacity”.

This was compounded by league “heavily” using the park throughout winter, predominantly for juniors training and matches – a practice not in line with the council’s master plan for Albert Park, where the venue would host athletics, touch and bowls.

Gympie rugby league needs a bigger home.

All other sports, including league and union, would be encouraged to play at other locations.

Hammers president Jason McPherson last week called for more equal access to the region’s sports grounds, with rugby union juniors numbers undergoing strong growth.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson says the club needs equal access to the region’s sports fields so it can grow. Photo: Bec Singh

Union has previously been homed at Leprechaun Park, otherwise known as White’s Gully.

However, the park was not used last year due to its small size, poor grass coverage, ant infestations and ad hoc maintenance.

If a new venue for league was built, the report said rugby union would be a viable replacement at Jack Stokes Oval; a shift that would line the region’s codes up with Albert Park’s master plan.

The report does not name a preferred location for any new field; 5ha of land would be needed.

And expansion at Jack Stokes Oval would be off the cards, as it is landlocked.

Junior Rugby League’s lease at Jack Stokes Oval was renewed last May for another decade.