Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The region’s overcrowded sports fields could be solved by a new three field park for rugby league, which could make Jack Stokes available to the Hammers.
The region’s overcrowded sports fields could be solved by a new three field park for rugby league, which could make Jack Stokes available to the Hammers.
News

Jack Stokes Oval to become Hammers home?

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS Jack Stokes Oval to become the home of Hammers rugby union?

It is not as far fetched as it sounds.

A Gympie Regional Council report into the future of rugby league pointed to this as a possible solution to overcrowding at Albert Park, provided league gets its own new venue.

RELATED

The report, delivered to the council late last year, determined a new park with three full-sized fields was the preferred fix to the squeeze on the region’s sports fields.

And it lines up with what is already on the council’s cards.

Albert Park is supposed to become home to athletics, touch and bowls.
Albert Park is supposed to become home to athletics, touch and bowls.

The report, by Ross Planning, said the Albert Park master plan highlighted the park’s facilities were being used “at and above capacity”.

This was compounded by league “heavily” using the park throughout winter, predominantly for juniors training and matches – a practice not in line with the council’s master plan for Albert Park, where the venue would host athletics, touch and bowls.

Gympie rugby league needs a bigger home.
Gympie rugby league needs a bigger home.

All other sports, including league and union, would be encouraged to play at other locations.

Hammers president Jason McPherson last week called for more equal access to the region’s sports grounds, with rugby union juniors numbers undergoing strong growth.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson says the club needs equal access to the region’s sports fields so it can grow. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson says the club needs equal access to the region’s sports fields so it can grow. Photo: Bec Singh

Union has previously been homed at Leprechaun Park, otherwise known as White’s Gully.

However, the park was not used last year due to its small size, poor grass coverage, ant infestations and ad hoc maintenance.

If a new venue for league was built, the report said rugby union would be a viable replacement at Jack Stokes Oval; a shift that would line the region’s codes up with Albert Park’s master plan.

The report does not name a preferred location for any new field; 5ha of land would be needed.

And expansion at Jack Stokes Oval would be off the cards, as it is landlocked.

Junior Rugby League’s lease at Jack Stokes Oval was renewed last May for another decade.

gympie council gympie hammers gympie regional council gympie rugby league gympie sport rugby union sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

        News Controversial carding early in the game, put the Gladiators on the back foot in the gruelling Gold Coast match.

        Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

        News Vet to be called to assess horse after rider taken to hospital with leg injuries.

        Bundy businessman tells of $50k damage bill after crash

        premium_icon Bundy businessman tells of $50k damage bill after crash

        News Driver taken to hospital after car crashes through business

        Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        premium_icon Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        News A man left with a serious eye injury on Saturday night at Double Island Point was...