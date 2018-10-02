Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Hwy is blocked after a truck jack-knifed.
The Bruce Hwy is blocked after a truck jack-knifed.
Breaking

Jack-knifed truck blocking Bruce Hwy

2nd Oct 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM

BREAKING: A truck has jack-knifed on the Bruce Hwy causing massive delays for motorists.

The incident occurred at the Bruce Hwy Bridge, Caboolture, with all northbound lanes affected.

There are reports on social media that the truck and its trailer remain on the highway, with the left and centre lanes completely shutdown.

The incident has sparked 12km of heavy congestion from the Bribie Island Road on-ramp to Nerang.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident.

Reader poll

Have you been caught in Bruce Hwy congestion this week?

View Results

Related Items

bruce highway emergency services motoring traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    RESULT: Find out where you can get Gympie's best burger

    premium_icon RESULT: Find out where you can get Gympie's best burger

    News "We're family owned and operated so it's nice to hear positive feedback from the locals about what we're doing.”

    • 2nd Oct 2018 7:18 PM
    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Brisbane broncos players swap footy for golf in Gympie

    Brisbane broncos players swap footy for golf in Gympie

    News 'It is a good social day getting together for a good cause.”

    UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Gympie crash

    UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Gympie crash

    News The remains trapped inside his car at the scene.

    Local Partners