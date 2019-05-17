Menu
The De Belin decision could have huge ramifications. Image: AAP Image/Peter Rae
D-Day looms for De Belin and NRL

by Michael Carayannis
17th May 2019 8:40 AM
NRL bosses Peter Beattie and Todd Greenberg are preparing to front a press conference just moments after the Jack de Belin ruling in what league insiders are dubbing one of the most important moments in the game's history.

De Belin will learn his fate at 4pm Friday with St George Illawarra giving serious consideration to rushing their star forward straight into the team to play Newcastle on Sunday.

The court decision has huge ramifications for the game. ARLC chairman Beattie has driven the change of introducing the no-fault stand-down rule while Greenberg was tasked with implementing it.

De Belin, Beattie and Greenberg are not expected to be in court when the Judgement is handed down by Justice Melissa Perry.

 

Beattie travelled to Melbourne for the clash between the Storm and Wests Tigers and will arrive in Sydney on Friday. Pending legal advice it is expected he and Greenberg will address the media in the afternoon.

"The ARLC respects the court and it's determinations on the de Belin case," Beattie said.

"We look forward to the decision.

"The commission will always act in what it believes to be the best interests of rugby league and the future growth of the game.

The NRL hierarchy will be prepared for every decision. Image: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
"As a general policy, ARLC is determined to send a clear message that rugby league does not tolerate violence, especially against women or children."

The Dragons will need to be given a special dispensation by the NRL to draft de Belin from outside their 21-man squad that was named on Tuesday. A player would not be deemed medically unfit if de Belin is any chance of being chosen.

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor said he was looking forward to having some "closure" on the matter.

"It's all hypotheticals at the moment," McGregor said.

"Of course I've spoken to Jack and it's mainly around his welfare at the moment and how he's feeling. We're looking for some closure and the decision that's made on Friday afternoon's important.

"There's been conversation around it on a weekly basis, on a daily basis, so it'll be nice, once the decision's made that everyone can move on and Jack gets a little bit of closure around what's next.

"What happens after that I really haven't given much thought to. I've got to focus on the team I've got training that's available this week. That's the only thing I'm focus on."

