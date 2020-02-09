Jack a product of Gympie history – and a certain amount of luck

JACK Waldock is a product of Gympie’s industrial history, in more ways than one.

And he also owes his 100 years, celebrated on his birthday at Gunnabul Homestead on Saturday, to the enduring power of chance.

And there was also that little thing about World War II.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Nev Bermingham and Ron Mallett

More than 100 people turned up to celebrate a life of adventure which really began well before he was born, when forestry and grazing were the post-gold rush industries of the area.

“My Dad was a bullock teamster who took logs into Gympie,” Mr Waldock said at his birthday party.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Ron Mallett, Betty Mallett and Garnet Grant

“It would be nothing for him to be driving down Mary St at two or three o’clock in the morning to drop logs off at the logging yard, so he could be back before dawn for work.

“Mum worked on cattle stations in the area, often in the kitchen.

“One day she was walking home on Glastonbury Rd and she met Dad, driving logs.”

It is common enough to say the rest is history, but there was also that little problem of World War II, which saw a young Jack Waldock in New Guinea, at Milne Bay, fighting the Japanese

“We were building and repairing bridges and I was in charge of a minefield around the air strip.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Jack Waldock with Isobel Humphreys

“One night, between about 10pm and midnight, a zebu bull and some heifers wandered into the minefield and set off the mines.

“They told me it was my job to get them out of there and recover the meat.”

And so, butchery became part of the Jack Waldock story.

“I said, ‘What, in the dark? In a minefield?’

So I got them dragged to a stream where I could butcher them and, because they had not been bled properly and they were too tough, I minced the whole lot.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Jack Waldock with niece Elizabeth Shields

“People said, ‘Where are all the good cuts?’ and I said they could take a look in the officers’ mess and they would all be eating mince too.”

Jack also remembers arriving at Milne Bay as part of the engineering corps, building floating wharves “out of 44-gallon drums and timber.”

Getting up to the road in pouring rain, the heavy armoured trucks got bogged “right up to the doors”

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Jack's Daughter Linda Humphreys, Mary Brown and Noela Reisenleiter

Mr Waldock remembers an American officer looking at the Australian troops trying to shovel the mud and saying (in reference to the shovels they were using): “What are you doing with those teaspoons?”

“Next thing he brought in two bulldozers.”

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Ralph Frankcom, Wayne Hewitt and Ken Drescher

But the troops’ worries were far from over.

“A Japanese naval cruiser arrived and opened its guns up on us and peppered us for about three-quarters of an hour.

“The locals, the ‘Fuzzie-Wuzzie Angels’ took the information back for us and Australian bombers sank the ship and everyone on it.

“We were lucky to be joined by veterans of Tobruk, the Rates of Tobruk, the best soldiers in the world,” he said, also recalling Japanese Zero aircraft strafing the Australians as they hit in coconut groves nearby.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Pam and Kevin Pratt

Released from the military, he returned to the near Gympie area and drove cream trucks for the Cooroy butter factory.

Family members say that is where he met their mother, Jean Watson.

Jack Waldock's 100th Birthday - Graham Alder, Linda Penny, Margaret and Tony White

They had three children, Don, Rick and Linda, to which his descendants have since added four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He worked at a butcher’s shop near the Australian Hotel, refining the skills he had roughly learned from those cattle in the minefield.

He was then an electrical labourer for electric light company for 31 year, he recalled on Saturday, as he enjoyed the company of more than 100 of his closest friends and family.