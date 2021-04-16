Some Australians could be bumped up the coronavirus vaccination queue in a bid to keep GP clinics full, as jab appointments dip due to anxiety around rare blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The doctor leading the government's primary care jab rollout, Dr Lucas de Toca, told GPs on Thursday the government was considering allowing them to deliver the AstraZeneca jab to people aged 50 to 69 who aren't due to be vaccinated until Phase 2a.

The proposal is being considered as part of the government's major rejig of the vaccine rollout program, which was thrown into disarray following advice the AstraZeneca jab was no longer preferred for people aged under 50.

Australia's network of 4000 GPs involved in the program delivered two thirds of all jabs across the country on Wednesday and nearly half of the 1.359m doses to date.

GPs, including those in Queensland, have reported a dip in vaccine appointments due to anxious patients and thus jabs to spare.

"We've had a lot of feedback about whether (allowing GP's to jab people aged 50-69 without an underlying health condition) could help with some of the practices experiencing a drop in appointments," Dr de Toca said.

He stressed that Australia "cannot divert from the absolute priority" of vaccinating the most vulnerable- those in Phases 1a and 1b.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Karen Price said GPs were "ready to act and support" once the government made a decision.

Bumping those aged 50 to 69 forward in the jab rollout is set to be discussed at Monday's meeting of national cabinet.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday said she was "yet to receive an agenda" about the meeting.

Ms Palaszczuk said it would be a big task convening national cabinet meetings twice a week "because the jobs of premiers are pretty busy".

Originally published as Jab fears may lead to some jumping vaccination queue