Rankine brushes off hype, eyes Round 1

Exciting Gold Coast draft pick Izak Rankine misses home for a reason you might not expect.

The South Australian arrived at the Suns as pick No.3 in the AFL Draft and, after initially staying with CEO Mark Evans, has found his feet as teammate Sean Lemmens' flatmate.

The 18-year-old is enjoying the move north and is dreaming of a Round 1 debut after watching the careers of Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson and Brisbane's Cam Rayner closely.

But the smooth-moving talent, likened to Andrew McLeod for his freakish exploits close to goal, is missing something.

"I can't really swim too well, but back in Adelaide there's lot of jetties you jump off," he said.

"There's a bridge or two here, but nothing like back home. I've got to learn to surf I guess, but the beaches here are crazy, massive waves."

The natural talent, who joined fellow South Australian Jack Lukosius and Victorian Ben King as the club's big three draft additions, is aware of the hype around his game.

"It kind gives me a little laugh, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"It's good to hear but you don't take much notice, it's just me playing footy, having fun and if people take it that way that's cool.

"I go out and have fun and try and entertain the crowd. You want people to come and watch you and have a good time."

Gold Coast draftees (from left) Caleb Graham, Ben King, Izak Rankine, Jack Lukosius and Jez McLennan.

Coach Stuart Dew has made clear there will be no debuts gifted to butter up the club's bright new hopes, but under Lemmens' wing Rankine is hopeful of earning one anyway.

"That's the next challenge, that's what this pre-season has been about, being ready for the next step," Rankin said.

"Sean, he does everything right and I get to see what it means to be professional, and Stuey's big point has been that everything we do needs to be done professionally.

"We're from a similar background and he's really helped me settle."