'I've spoken to the PM about the Bruce Hwy and he gets it'

LAST week in parliament I presented the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull with a special book, The Case for Cooroy to Curra Section D.

The book contains an extensive collection of letters, reports and news articles about accidents on the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Curra.

CLICK HERE: Save local lives - sign the petition

It makes a compelling case for fast tracking the Section D project and I thank everyone who contributed to it.

Malcolm and I discussed the impact that accidents causing serious injuries and fatalities have had on our community, and he understands how critical the project is for Wide Bay and Queensland.

I have also met the Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack and the Treasurer, Scott Morrison, to let them know the Section D project is needed to save lives.

Increasing traffic on the highway increases the risk of accidents.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has estimated that traffic volumes at the Monkland St intersection could reach 32,332 vehicles per day by 2020, resulting in queue lengths in excess of 300m from the south and 240m from the north. By 2023, traffic volumes are forecast to reach 36,062 vehicles per day, and queue lengths will be more than 360m from the south and 300m from the north.

These rising traffic volumes demand a better highway that can carry vehicles safely in and through Wide Bay.

A four-lane, high capacity, divided highway achieves an undeniable amount of protection compared to the current road that offers just centimetres of open space between vehicles travelling at high speeds in opposite directions.

Since my election in 2016 I've pushed for Section D and I'm putting everything into this campaign with The Gympie Times to get it done.

I encourage you to sign Shelley Strachan's petition through my website llewobrien.com.au/sectiondpetition, or on the Parliamentary website, www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Petitions/ House_of_Representatives_Petitions/Petitions_General/Petitions_List petition number EN0544.