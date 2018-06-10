I've seen some monstrosities but this roundabout takes cake

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I HAVE seen some monstrosities in my time but the roundabout in Station Rd takes the cake.

I saw a truck with cattle on board attempting to negotiate this thing and it was quite scary.

I felt sorry for the truckie as well as the cattle trying to stay upright in the back.

In view of the fact that Station Rd is the main road leading to the sale yards as you approach from the south,the roundabout causes more problems than it cures.

There is no alternative,as trucks of this size or bigger can't go under the railway bridge at Tozer Street and drivers, may now have to change gears to get up the hill prior to turning right into Tozer Street.

I feel that since we have had an influx of staff from the south,some very bad and wasteful decisions have been made.

In my over 40 years as a resident, I have never heard of nor seen an accident at this location.

To claim that traffic to or from the new swimming pool contributes to any supposed problem at this location is ridiculous as this traffic is light and moves quickly if necessary.

I guess we will hear that it came in on or under budget, but as we all have come to know this would be a furphy.

JILL DINNEEN,

SOUTHSIDE