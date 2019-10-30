Menu
ON PROBATION: Anthony William Pilat was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.186. Photo: Facebook
Crime

‘I’ve lost my kids’: Drink driver drifts into oncoming lane

Felicity Ripper
29th Oct 2019 6:28 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:35 AM
A MAN who was caught drifting onto the wrong side of the road while driving told a court he lost his three kids due to alcohol.

Police could smell alcohol when they pulled over Anthony William Pilat, from Bokarina, on Lomond Cres at Caloundra West on October 2.

"The vehicle drifted onto the incorrect side of the road and was then intercepted by police," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

Pilat returned a breath-alcohol reading of 0.186.

He told the court he had struggled with alcoholism for years and this incident was a result of a relapse.

"Due to this I've lost my three kids and my partner," Pilat said.

He said he was now attending an Alcoholics Anonymous group five to seven times a week.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said Pilat had only one previous conviction on his record from 2010.

"Don't get me wrong it is very dangerous," she said.

"I wouldn't want to get mowed down by a drink or drug driver."

Pilat was given an 18-month probation order where he must report to officers, submit to breath testing and undergo counselling.

His licence was disqualified for a further nine months.

