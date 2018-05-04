I've known Fredman 40 years and appreciate his many talents

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WISH to add my support for Bob Fredman's candidacy in the by-election for Division 8 to be held this Saturday.

In the 40 years that I have known Bob, I have come to appreciate his many talents which I believe make him worthy and extremely well qualified to sit as a councillor.

Bob's skill as a civil engineer is well known, with many examples of work done by him first in his position with the Widgee Shire Council and later with the Gympie Regional Council.

Bob Fredman Renee Albrecht

In the projects for which Bob was responsible, he carried out the work with meticulous attention to detail and always with an eye to fiscal responsibility. During flood events, Bob was always in his car inspecting roads and bridges to ensure public safety and assess any damage.

Division 8 by-election candidates Tim Jerome, Bob Fredman and Julie Walker. Scott Kovacevic

He has developed a deep understanding of the needs of the Gympie Region and what the local government should do to satisfy those needs.

Along with his knowledge of the region, Bob has developed a deep love and appreciation of the area and its people through close involvement in community groups including Apex, Rotary, National Trust and maintains a firm interest in local history.

Bob Fredman Scott Kovacevic

Bob's wife Debbie equally shares his strong feelings and involvement in the community and is keen to support him in whatever he undertakes.

With his wealth of knowledge and long-term association with the Mary Valley and deep commitment to the Gympie region, I believe the needs of residents of Division 8 will be well and truly served with Bob Fredman as their representative.

Mal Stead,

Megan Road, Gympie