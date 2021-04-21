‘I’ve got to have a crack’: MasterChef star’s emotional call

TWEED Heads tradie Brent Draper has ditched his steel-capped boots for a mixing bowl after being handed a MasterChef apron on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old former boilermaker is one of 24 aspiring foodies heading into the kitchen with hopes of making it into the final of season 13.

"I left school and went straight into a trade and I loved it until five years ago. But just recently I've realised I wanted to do more with my life, and then I became a dad and thought 'nup, I've got to have a crack at what I love and be a good role model for him'," he said.

Mr Draper said he'd only seen one season of the show and laughed when he was handed an apron, not quite believing he'd earned himself a place in the show. His Middle Eastern lamb with roasted eggplant and flatbread wowed the judges at auditions, securing him his coveted apron.

"I love food, not necessarily just the cooking of it, but the experience that it brings, the vibe and what happens around food," he said.

"My aim is to cook and travel, we live in such an amazing country."

Born in the rural Queensland town of Beaudesert, Mr Draper is the oldest of four children and spent several years in the Northern Territory before stints in Brisbane, Perth and Palm Beach.

He admits his path to MasterChef Australia started on shaky ground, cooking out of necessity when he lived in a share house at the age of 18 with boys who couldn't turn on a stove.

Dinner duties fell to Brent and he soon found time to master more than the basics, turning the necessity into a passion.

Brent Draper has earned himself an apron MasterChef.

A master of remaining calm under pressure, Mr Draper said he hopes his strengths in the kitchen will be working with proteins including fish and lamb and says his favourite vegetable to cook with is eggplant, citing the versatility of the humble ingredient.

When he's not cooking up a storm, the Gold Coast resident enjoys surfing and fishing, and says his greatest ambition is to give his adored two-year-old son, Alfie a lifetime of adventure.

He admits his weakness is working with sweet treats and his fondest food memory is a night out with his wife and newborn son at Chin Chin in Melbourne's iconic Flinders Lane.

Brent Draper with his loves, wife Shonleigh, son Alfie and the beach.

Mr Draper said if it hadn't been for his wife Shonleigh pushing him to follow his dreams, he would have never taken the plunge, particularly as it was also a risk financially.

"If it wasn't for her I would be still living my old life, waiting for the weekend. But she's opened me up to the possibility that I can do anything I want.

"Without her I wouldn't be the person I am or am becoming."

MasterChef airs 7.30pm on 10 every Wednesday and Thursday.

