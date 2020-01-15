Menu
Bernard Tomic plays a forehand in his match against Denis Kudla.
Bernard Tomic plays a forehand in his match against Denis Kudla.
Tennis

‘I’ve got to fix this’: Tomic career revival in tatters

by Leo Schlink
14th Jan 2020 7:36 PM
BERNARD Tomic admits he faces an uncertain and confronting future after a first-round Australian Open qualifying defeat.

The Queenslander is still hampered by torn ligaments in his left hand, a handicap obvious in a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat to gritty American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.

The former world No.17, who has now slumped to almost 190th, has barely been able to practise because of a hand injury suffered while playing basketball in the US last year.

He admitted a lack of professionalism compounded the issue.

"I'm struggling with it," the Wimbledon quarter-finalist said.

"I really haven't been professional in the first month to go get it scanned.

"I played Asia and I pulled out virtually every tournament. I was upset at myself.

"I'm now giving it time to heal. I haven't hit a backhand properly for a month. I'm hitting in pain.

"I've got to fix this. I need my backhand to play. It's my most important shot."

Bernard Tomic grimaces as he lifts his injured hand during his match against Denis Kudla.
Bernard Tomic grimaces as he lifts his injured hand during his match against Denis Kudla.

Declaring a goal of trying "to get back into the top 100 but I've just got to stay healthy," Tomic said he would consider his options if the hand didn't improve within a few weeks.

"If this doesn't feel better in two weeks, then I don't know," he said.

Tomic was joined on the tournament scrapheap by Matt Ebden and junior Tristan Schoolkate but there were encouraging Australian victories elsewhere.

Aleksandar Vukic upstaged Italian 11th seed Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 as Luke Saville overcame Dane Mikael Torpegaard 6-3 6-3.

An exhausted Tomic comes to terms with the difficult breathing conditions.
An exhausted Tomic comes to terms with the difficult breathing conditions.

Max Purcell also advanced 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 over Argentine Andrea Collarini as Blake Mott posted a 6-3 6-4 result over Portugal's Pedro Sousa.

Maddison Inglis saved four match points in an epic 6-0 3-6 7-6 (19-17) win over Slovak Rebecca Sramkova to celebrate her 22nd birthday in style.

Victorian Destanee Aiava notched a confidence-boosting 6-4 6-2 success against Kamilla Rakhimova, of Russia.

Abbie Myers lost 7-5 7-5 to Belarusian Olga Govortsova.

australian open bernard tomic tennis
