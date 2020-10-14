Menu
Tarren Roberston pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to four charges.
Crime

‘I’ve got meth on me’: Teen taunts police before fleeing

lucy rutherford
14th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A teenage surf lifesaver who was “up to his gills in his drink” taunted police by saying “I’ll outrun you p----” and calling them “dog c----”.

Tarren Michael Robertson, 18, was busted with drugs after he hurled a “venomous spray” of abuse at officers.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told Caloundra Magistrates Court police came across a group of unruly people on June 6 throwing plastic bottles.

Juveniles bash schoolgirls, man at Coast bus stop

Elderly taxi driver spat on, robbed in alleged assault

Police told the group to move on.

The court heard Robertson started yelling at police, saying “f--- you, dog c---”.

“He’s continued to move backwards taunting police, yelling ‘I’ll outrun you p----’,” Sergeant Lydford said.

Robertson then ran away and stopped a short distance later.

“He’s then yelled ‘come on, I’ve got meth on me’,” Sgt Lydford said.

The court heard Robertson was found hiding behind some cars.

Robertson was arrested and continued to abuse police.

The court heard he was found with marijuana.

Robertson had no prior criminal history.

Sgt Lydford described the behaviour as “appalling” towards police.

Duty lawyer Jacob Pruden told the court Robertson had just gotten a job as a surf lifesaver.

“He was up to his gills in his drink on the night,” he said.

Robertson pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to four charges including public nuisance and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he hoped it was a once-off and Robertson wouldn’t expose his gills like that again.

“You might have been up to your gills in drink but carrying on like that and abusing police with a general venomous spray comes from somewhere,” he said.

“It didn’t come from the alcohol.

“You better seriously realign what you do when you go out.”

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $1350.

No convictions were recorded.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

