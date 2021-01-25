Ivanka wants ‘clean break’ from Trump

As she settles into life as a private citizen and considers a potential run for office of her own, Ivanka Trump is seeking to distance herself from her father's tumultuous White House reign.

From the comfort of their luxury oceanfront Miami apartment, Donald Trump's eldest daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, are "looking forward to having a clean break", a close associate of the couple told Vanity Fair.

"They haven't yet gone into what comes next and their government work is done. It is a moment in their lives to focus exclusively on family and just relax," the source said.

In the final, chaotic weeks of Mr Trump's presidency, multiple publications reported the former First Daughter was fearing for the future of her political career after the 74-year-old revealed he would break with tradition and skip the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

"That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future," CNN White House correspondent, Kate Bennett, said.

"I talked to a lot of sources today who say they're questioning everything now, from where they're going to live after the White House to what their careers will be."

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old had wanted to be a "good sport" and was doing "whatever she can do to save her reputation".

In the end, though, she obviously decided it wasn't going to do much in terms of rehabilitating her fractured public image, and just like her father, skipped the ceremony.

In recent months, speculation has been mounting that Ms Trump was laying the groundwork for a political career of her own after serving as an adviser to the former president since 2017, with many convinced she ultimately has her eyes on the Oval Office.

While the rest of her family doubled down on their baseless election fraud claims, she was noticeably quiet, instead sprucing the Trump administration's achievements on social media which was widely interpreted as an act of damage control to protect her future aspirations.

Originally published as Ivanka wants 'clean break' from Trump