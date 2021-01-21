Ivanka spotted emotional and in tears

An overly emotional Ivanka Trump burst into tears while sitting in the front row during her father's final speech as outgoing US president.

Members of the Trump family have largely ignored the criticism hurled at them on social media during their final day in their roles within the administration and inner circle of the White House.

The family, including Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, their children, Eric and Donald Jr., Tiffany Trump and other Trump family members were greeted by Mr and Mrs Trump after their big White House exit on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

Ivanka, 39, was seen in an emotional state as her father departed Washington D.C on Air Force One for the final time.

During the early hours of the morning local time, US President Donald Trump's third child, son Eric Trump, was the latest to say his farewells, joining his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany and mother-in-law Melania.

The day has been described by those at the scene as "light drizzle" and a "cloak of darkness".

Eric, trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, sent a shorter message than most, describing the last four years as a "beautiful journey" and including a montage of highlights, but later posted a lengthier message.

Mr Trump himself spent the day out of view after clocking a full week without appearing in public, except for appearing in a prerecorded farewell video message where he asked Americans to "pray" for the success of the incoming administration.

Inside the White House in the last hour, PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor tweeted, "President Trump and the First Lady only a few aides remain".

It was before his big exit, where he and Melania landed at Joint Base Andrews, greeted by a gun salute and a group of supporters at an unprecedented farewell event.

He thanked his key aides and praised his hard-working family, as well as wishing good luck to the incoming administration.

Trump still made headlines earlier in the day nonetheless, after issuing a long list of pardons during his last few hours in office. He is still yet to congratulate Joe Biden, nor did he invite him to the cup of tea in the Oval Office in the White House's regal Blue room during the transition, as is custom.

Wife Melania meanwhile was also quiet, while scoring the worst popularity rating for any first lady at the end of her first term in a CNN poll.

Mr Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany made the most of her last day at the White House, announcing she is engaged to be married to her partner, Michael Boulos.

Her tweet came before a statement released by the White House press secretary announced a total of 73 official pardons and commuting the sentences of an additional 70 people in what will likely be his final act as president.

Rapper Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Carter) is one of the mainstream names who made the cut.

One of the biggest names on the list is Mr Trump's influential former adviser Steve Bannon, who was yet to stand trial on charges related to border wall fundraising.

Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange and Mr Trump's three eldest children - Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr - were all rumoured to receive a pardon, but are nowhere to be found.

Ivanka made no mentions of pardons in her farewell, but faced a stream of angry responses as she posted her message earlier on Wednesday in which she said she "prayed" for the success of incoming President Joe Biden.

"I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground - that is how we will remain the greatest nation," she wrote.

But the Senior Adviser to the President faced a barrage of criticism, including the Daily Beast's editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast claiming "Ivanka 'served' only herself and possibly her father".

Entertainment Weekly's Jessica Shaw described her as a "human nightmare".

Co-founder and CEO of Tech Policy Press Justin Hendrix meanwhile reminded her of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

"Part of your legacy is 400,000 dead," he replied.

Outgoing First Lady Melania earlier this month made a swipe at Mr Trump's supporters, saying she was "disappointed" and "disheartened" by the Capitol City riot that rocked Washington DC in a farewell statement.

In her latest thank you message, she said it had been the "greatest honour of my life" to serve as First Lady of the United States.

"The past four years have been unforgettable," she said, claiming she was "humbled" as the world continues to "confront" the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one", while urging all Americans to "use caution and commonsense" in response to vaccines, she added.

In one of her most revealing statements of her four-year stint, Melania thanked the "millions" of Americans who had supported her and her husband and said it had been the "honour of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady".

The posts followed other White House staffers and big names from the Trump administration in their final hours of the Trump administration as Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in as the 46th US president, closing the chapter on what AFP describes as "the most tumultuous administration of modern times".

