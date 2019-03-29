It's World Piano Day today and look who's in town...

MAGICAL: The Wizard AKA Andrew Farrell will perform from midday until 4pm on Sunday at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens.

SHARING a great deal - at least in appearance - with Dumbledore, is the next drawcard to the Silky Oak Tea Gardens this Sunday.

The aptly named 'Wizard' Andrew Farrell has been widely acknowledged as a versatile virtuoso pianist.

Born in Mordialloc in Victoria, Andrew taught himself to play piano by ear from the radio and his parent's records.

By age seven he had started formal training and studied classical music until he was 16, breaking out occasionally into boogie woogie and other music styles.

Soon after he began playing in clubs and bars as the quintessential piano man.

In the late '80s he met guitarist and singer David McMillan and the pair formed a duo known as Wizard and Oz.

Since just before the turn of the century, Andrew struck out on the road as a soloist and has regularly toured around Australia and overseas, performing at festivals, venues and concert halls all over.

In that time he has appeared at numerous jazz, blues and music festivals at Noosa, Wagga Wagga, Merimbula, Goulburn, Broadbeach, Echuca and Paynesville, in New Zealand at Bay of Islands, Tauranga and Rotorua, and in Canada at Halifax and St John and many more.

Over the years this gifted artist has developed a stunningly unique piano style, where he often combines classical elements with jazz, boogie-woogie and blues.

He has also received rave reviews including from David Helfgott, the famed pianist about whom the movie Shine was written.

"Piano virtuosity - stunning vocals - a great night's entertainment not to be missed,” his wife Gillian wrote on David's behalf.

"A performer of great humility, eschewing accolades, letting his music and performance speak for itself... By the time you've heard his repertoire you'll be amazed, virtually transported to another world,” Weekend Notes magazine on the Sunshine Coast reported.

You can catch The Wizard at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens on Sunday from midday to 4pm. There is no cover charge however reservations are recommended.