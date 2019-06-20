It's time to celebrate Gympie's community stars once more

The Gympie region's senior citizens, like 2015 award winners Henry Cross and Heather Tatnell, are about to be celebrated again,

GYMPIE'S senior superstars are again preparing to be celebrated with nominations now open for the 2019 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards.

Held annually, the awards recognise persons aged 60 years and over, who have made a signification contribution in the past year to the local community.

Councillor Dan Stewart says the event is an opportunity to recognise the hard work of the region's senior citizens who contribute to making our region the number one choice to live, work and play.

"Without their dedication, many of our sporting and community groups and charitable organisations would not be able to perform the vital role they play. I encourage members of our community to nominate any senior citizens who deserve to be recognised for their valuable contributions,” he said.

Mayor Mick Curran with 2017 winners Maria Vella and Stewart English. Contributed

A number of events are planned during Seniors Week, including the fifth Annual Seniors Week Duckpond Dash, held on Sunday, August 18, from 9am to 11.30am. The awards will be announced at the Seniors Concert and Morning Tea, held on Tuesday, August 20 from 10.30am at The Gympie Civic Centre.

Nominations close on Friday, August 2.