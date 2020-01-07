It’s their place, so leave the dingoes alone

A Fraser Island Dingo offends agaisnt the rules just by being there.

DESPITE a wall of propaganda demonising dingoes, especially those on Fraser Island (or K’Gari, it’s aboriginal name, meaning Paradise), there are some simple facts that are almost always overlooked.

Dingoes are ripe for demonisation because of the deaths of Azaria Chamberlain at Uluru and Clinton Gage at Fraser Island. These became sensational news worldwide, because no such thing had happened before.

Children have been killed by domestic dogs and still are, every year, but there have only ever been two deaths in 200 years from dingo attack.

The most dangerous thing about visiting K’Gari is still getting there and driving around.

Vehicles cause way more death and injury.

Tobogganing down the sand dunes causes far more serious injuries.

Sadly enough, children are sometimes in greater danger from their parents.

And, if you are concerned at possible dingo interactions during your holidays, here is the simple solution – camp somewhere else.

K’Gari is their place, one of the few places wild dingoes have left.

Humans can have dingo-free camping throughout the rest of the Great Sandy Region from Noosa North Shore to Inskip Point.

It is exactly the same country, geologically and aesthetically and is repeatedly cleansed of dingoes by baiting, shooting and trapping.

Just camp there and leave the dingoes alone.