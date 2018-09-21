'It's the worst fire in my lifetime': Smerdon

Firefighters tackle the Woolooga blaze which Councillor Hilary Smerdon called "the worst I've seen in my lifetime”.

Firefighters tackle the Woolooga blaze which Councillor Hilary Smerdon called "the worst I've seen in my lifetime”. Renee Albrecht

WHILE the fire is no longer burning on their land, Woolooga residents are now faced with roaming cattle, decimated fencing and no feed, Councillor Hilary Smerdon said.

The Gympie Regional councillor spent the past three days in the region, his own Miva property at risk when the blaze turned eastward on Thursday afternoon.

And there was little doubt in his mind of its severity.

"It's the worst fire I've ever seen in my lifetime," he said.

"You can't put it out; you can only try an control it and save the houses."

He said the damage bill would be "in the millions", and was devastating for a region already finding it hard.

Miva resident and Gympie Councillor Hilary Smerdon's own property has been at risk from the blaze which tore through the Woolooga region this week. Renee Albrecht

"It went from struggling to being wiped out in 20 minutes," he said.

He said those impacted were now left to pick up the pieces.

"There's people just trying to put their fencing together," Cr Smerdon said.

"With the cattle the way they are, there's nothing to stop them from roaming.

"They've got no feed whatsoever now."