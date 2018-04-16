IT'S THE VIBE: Get hip at this new Gympie business

GROOMED: Memphis Barbers' owner Stacy Edwards says there's a big difference between men's and women's haircuts.

GROOMED: Memphis Barbers' owner Stacy Edwards says there's a big difference between men's and women's haircuts. Scott Kovacevic

ONE hair might look suspiciously like any other to most people, but when it comes to men's and women's there is a world of difference for Stacy Edwards.

In fact men's haircuts was such a unique challenge, the owner of Memphis Barbers has made it her passion for the past nine years.

"It's a faster paced industry, yet you've still got an artful skill,” she said.

A Gympie native, Ms Edwards (or Lady Stacy, as she prefers) has returned to the region after two decades to open her own gentlemen's barbershop.

Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop. Scott Kovacevic

Having worked in major city's like Melbourne and Brisbane, she said Gympie itself was part of the attraction, and offered a chance to give the region some new colour.

"Because it's a small town it doesn't mean we can't have an upmarket place,” she said.

Stacy Edwards with a creative version of the traditional barber's pole. Scott Kovacevic

With so many hairdressers who have a primary focus on women, Ms Edwards wanted to create a unique venue for the other half of the population.

"I just wanted to give the fellas of Gympie somewhere to go,” she said.

"Women have lots of places.

Sunshine Coast five-piece band Bark was on hand to open the shop. Scott Kovacevic

Style was not reserved for the cuts, either.

The shop is decked out in colourful and creative art and images, which Ms Edwards said was her personality storming to life.

"That's just all me, mate. I'm just a creative creature.”

The shop is decked out in unique artistic style. Scott Kovacevic

Even the shop's name was just an outgrowth of her own personality.

"I follow a bit of rockabilly,” she said.

And while the doors may have only just opened, Ms Edwards already had an eye on the shop becoming a cater-to-all for men's style.

"Guys want to look after themselves.”