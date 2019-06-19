Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT: Karen Crooks and Marion Sillett were helping Gympie West students Todd Albrecht, Maiya Weaver, Keeva Josefski and Lae Daly, as they made preparations for the big little kids event in August.
LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT: Karen Crooks and Marion Sillett were helping Gympie West students Todd Albrecht, Maiya Weaver, Keeva Josefski and Lae Daly, as they made preparations for the big little kids event in August. Troy Jegers
News

It's the Little Kids Day Out and a CBD picnic

Arthur Gorrie
by
19th Jun 2019 5:39 PM

YOU do not have to be a big kid at a Big Day Out to enjoy life and have a break from routine.

And parents with young children do not have to feel left out, because everyone needs some time off.

And you do not have to be a senior citizen to enjoy a great time at Gympie's Senior Citizens' Centre, in the Civic Centre complex in Mellor St.

The award-winning Little Kids Day Out on August 17 is a free event intended to take full advantage of children's play facilities nearby and to provide everyone involved with a safe, enjoyable and very social experience.

The day is a special project organised for families with young children by members of the All Aboard Gympie Region Committee.

Event co-ordinator Kim Walters said the Little Kids Day Out would feature the award-winning Loose Ends stage performance and workshop.

The entertainment and educational bill will also include Aerial Dreaming, the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe and a range of other local performers.

"There will be farm animals and reptile encounters, a jumping castle, face painting, information booths and parent information bags and a massive selection of hands-on activities such as carpentry, creative arts, dress-ups, and technology,” a spokeswoman said.

And, she said, it is actually better than free, at least for early arrivals.

The first 250 under-fives will receive an Early Start bag, crayons and scrapbook.

Little Kids Day Out art installaton co-ordintor Sue Stewart emphasised one particular attraction.

"The Ducks Away Art Installation will be a highlight of the event,” she said.

"An animal-themed obstacle course will weave between artwork created by children from across the Gympie region, based on the storybook Ducks Away by Mem Fox.

Gympie Regional Art Gallery's Sandra Ross will lead the design team of volunteers who will bring things together for the event.

Volunteer co-ordinator Marion Sillett said preparations to gather all that school-age art had already begun.

"We have begun distributing boxes across the region to schools and early learning centres,” she said.

"Each year we are amazed at the quality and uniqueness of the artwork created by the children.

"They really let their creativity shine when transforming the boxes.”

"The project would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers and the support from the Gympie Regional Council, State Government and our local platinum sponsors Victory College and Roadcraft, and gold sponsors Cooloola Christian College, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Gympie Meat Hall and Nolan Meats Social Club,” Ms Stewart said.

People needing more information can access www.allaboardgympieregion. org.au, the group's Facebook page and helpers can phone Ms Walters on 0418157280.

little kids day out
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Inskip scuba diver flown to hospital in serious condition

    premium_icon Inskip scuba diver flown to hospital in serious condition

    News She suffered a 'rapid ascent' while in the water.

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:49 PM
    Gig Guide: Entertainment around the Gympie Region this week

    premium_icon Gig Guide: Entertainment around the Gympie Region this week

    News There is plenty to do around Gympie this weekend

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:31 PM
    5000 people to inject $400k this weekend near Gympie

    premium_icon 5000 people to inject $400k this weekend near Gympie

    News 'We have been told it could go bigger, so we just do not know'

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:09 PM
    Top cop's crushing tackle on heckler goes viral

    premium_icon Top cop's crushing tackle on heckler goes viral

    Crime Detectives defensive effort to cut down heckler goes viral