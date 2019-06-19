It's the Little Kids Day Out and a CBD picnic

LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT: Karen Crooks and Marion Sillett were helping Gympie West students Todd Albrecht, Maiya Weaver, Keeva Josefski and Lae Daly, as they made preparations for the big little kids event in August.

LITTLE KIDS DAY OUT: Karen Crooks and Marion Sillett were helping Gympie West students Todd Albrecht, Maiya Weaver, Keeva Josefski and Lae Daly, as they made preparations for the big little kids event in August. Troy Jegers

YOU do not have to be a big kid at a Big Day Out to enjoy life and have a break from routine.

And parents with young children do not have to feel left out, because everyone needs some time off.

And you do not have to be a senior citizen to enjoy a great time at Gympie's Senior Citizens' Centre, in the Civic Centre complex in Mellor St.

The award-winning Little Kids Day Out on August 17 is a free event intended to take full advantage of children's play facilities nearby and to provide everyone involved with a safe, enjoyable and very social experience.

The day is a special project organised for families with young children by members of the All Aboard Gympie Region Committee.

Event co-ordinator Kim Walters said the Little Kids Day Out would feature the award-winning Loose Ends stage performance and workshop.

The entertainment and educational bill will also include Aerial Dreaming, the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe and a range of other local performers.

"There will be farm animals and reptile encounters, a jumping castle, face painting, information booths and parent information bags and a massive selection of hands-on activities such as carpentry, creative arts, dress-ups, and technology,” a spokeswoman said.

And, she said, it is actually better than free, at least for early arrivals.

The first 250 under-fives will receive an Early Start bag, crayons and scrapbook.

Little Kids Day Out art installaton co-ordintor Sue Stewart emphasised one particular attraction.

"The Ducks Away Art Installation will be a highlight of the event,” she said.

"An animal-themed obstacle course will weave between artwork created by children from across the Gympie region, based on the storybook Ducks Away by Mem Fox.

Gympie Regional Art Gallery's Sandra Ross will lead the design team of volunteers who will bring things together for the event.

Volunteer co-ordinator Marion Sillett said preparations to gather all that school-age art had already begun.

"We have begun distributing boxes across the region to schools and early learning centres,” she said.

"Each year we are amazed at the quality and uniqueness of the artwork created by the children.

"They really let their creativity shine when transforming the boxes.”

"The project would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers and the support from the Gympie Regional Council, State Government and our local platinum sponsors Victory College and Roadcraft, and gold sponsors Cooloola Christian College, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Gympie Meat Hall and Nolan Meats Social Club,” Ms Stewart said.

People needing more information can access www.allaboardgympieregion. org.au, the group's Facebook page and helpers can phone Ms Walters on 0418157280.