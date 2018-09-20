It's the Gympie region's biggest fire disaster ever

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Panicked cows flee into fire: Animals have been left with nowhere to go as the fire continues to ravage Woolooga.

THE Woolooga fire disaster is unlike anything this district has seen in many decades - perhaps ever.

We are not unaccustomed to disaster here in the Gympie region, but usually that disaster is in the form of a vertical flood.

And despite the destruction our floods can cause to farmers and businesses, they seem almost benign when compared with the terrifying sound, feel and aftermath of this out of control, unpredictable bushfire.

So far, thank God, nobody has been seriously injured or killed and it appears that only sheds and possibly one unoccupied house have been lost.

There are reports of injured stock having to be put down which is devastating - and it could be some time before we know the full cost in terms of lost livestock and feed. Early reports indicate that could run into millions of dollars.

No community comes together better in a disaster than this one. We are famous for it, and the amazing, tough folk of Woolooga were showing their country character on Thursday as the flames threatened their homes and community.

I have no doubt there are plenty of people out there wanting to help. To date we have been made aware of one gofundme page which has been set up to help the victims of the fire.

You can make a donation to that page at this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/donate-for-woolooga-bushfire-damage

We have had photographers and reporters out there on the scene these past two days and some of the things they saw - the herd of panicked cattle running into the flames in particular - were very distressing.

As always there were some online trolls who were quick to criticise and abuse my reporters for recording what was going on instead running into the burning paddock and putting themselves between the cattle and the flames.

What I would like to say to those trolls cannot be printed here.

I can only hope and pray that by this time tomorrow the flames are out or at least contained, and the people of Woolooga, Sexton, Theebine, Gunalda and Miva can start the clean up and recovery.

Until that time comes when this danger is passed, please stay safe.

Email me at editor@gympietimes.com if you know of any other way people can help the victims of this fire.