It's the Gympie region gig guide for this weekend!

Linc Phelps will be live in the lounge at the Royal Hotel this weekend.

Linc Phelps will be live in the lounge at the Royal Hotel this weekend. Renee Albrecht

FRIDAY

Club 88

BREAK out the Egyptian cotton for the Club 88 Summer Toga Party featuring We are Tmrrw, Fresh Til Death and Chumpion. Doors open 9pm with $5 entry before 10pm and prizes for the most creative toga.

Gympie RSL

THE Secret Agents duo will be playing popular music from the '60s to the '90s, sure to get you up on the dance floor. The action starts at 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss soloist Richard Waterson playing a blend of classic pub rock from 7-11pm.

Queenslander Hotel

HEAD along to the former Billy's hotel where DJ Cain will be taking requests from 9pm til late.

The Royal Hotel

LINC'S in the lounge from 10pm-1am so head along to the Royal to enjoy Linc Phelp's renditions of some of his favourite tunes and a number of his original songs.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE Dukes duo will be playing a mix of classic rock and roll, rock and country from 7.30-11.30pm. Just a reminder, the courtesy bus is available to all memberson both Friday and Saturday night. To book the bus call 54821018.

Gympie Showgrounds

THERE'LL be plenty of action at this year's Bull N Bronc Rodeo. Put together by the Australian Senior Bull Riding Association, the gates will open at 4pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SOLOIST Brad Rogers is about to rock the Mount with some classic riffs set to get the pub jumping from 7-11pm.

Queenslander Hotel

DJ CAIN has you covered, playing all your favourite dance tracks from 9pm til late.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

YOU'RE the star with karaoke from 7-10pm. So head along to the beach, nominate yourself and your friends and belt out a few classic numbers.

The Royal Hotel

BAND B Rock will be rocking the upstairs lounge from 10am-1pm while DJ Glenno gets the basement pumping with dance tracks from 9pm-2am.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

START your Sunday session off on the right foot with band True Zeka performing from 1-5pm.