'It's the best I have seen him throw all year'

CHAMPIONS: Captain Tyson Hillcoat (backrow second from right) put on the performance of the year and took the Nutcrackers to their 10th straight win. LEEROY TODD

Darts: The Jockey Nutcrackers kept their crown and extended their winning streak in the Gympie District Darts Association grand finals last week, beating the Empire Flyers 7-3.

Captain Tyson Hillcoat pulled out his best game of the year to set the Nutcrackers up for their incredible 10th grand final victory.

The Flyers came on firing and were up 2-0 but were unable to maintain the momentum.

"We fought back to make it 3-3 and going into the singles was the difference for us,” GDDA president and Nutcrackers player Kerry Treichel said.

"It was a sweet victory and will be remembered.”

Team stalwart John Groves gave another champion performance.

"John had a sore back and we thought he might not even play,” Treichel said.

"It was a champion effort and he did well to beat the Flyers' Dean Chandler.”

The Nutcrackers' great run home began with captain Tyson Hillcoat.

When Hillcoat beat Troy Ashton, the game's momentum shifted.

"Once Tyson beat Troy it looked as through we were getting home again,” Treichel said.

"It's the best I have seen him (Tyson) throw all year and it was good he left the best until last.”

It was a nail-biter in the division 2 grand final with Railway Riff Raff 7 defeating Underdogs 6.

Gold City Darts grand finals were held last night. Results in tomorrow's The Gympie Times.