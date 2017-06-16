It's 'something to sing about'

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Simon Jankelson coordinating a G150 theme song in in the AICM building in Gympie.

G150 Song: Gympie creates G150 song

GYMPIE'S Australian Institute of Country Music is preparing a special gift from the heart for the city's 150th birthday this year.

AICM stalwart Geoff "Dr Rock” Walden says the gift is a genuinely heartfelt tribute to Gympie and its community.

As you might expect, it is a gift of music - a real Gympie anthem.

But it is also a gift of video - 360-degree video, coupled with an original song written, performed and recorded by about 40 ordinary Gympie people in one crowded day last week.

Dr Walden helped organise the project dubbed the Gympie Voice and brought up some of Australia's top recording professionals from Sydney to make it a reality.

There was Simon Jankelson and Mira Biller, of the Sydney-based Human Sound Project and the sound was mixed and recorded by Rob Hughes and the spectacularly recorded video is the work of Nick Hunter.

And Dr Walden tells us they are associated with the people who gave Sydney its recent Vivid Festival that included a light show projected on the outside of the Sydney Opera House.

The AICM's G-150 song project all started when the group put out a call for people to put in writing their thoughts on Gympie and its community.

About 40 people responded and they broke into groups to write words and develop the music for a special song.

"This is the kind of thing Simon does all over the world,” Dr Walden said.

"We asked them to come up with three values that they feel are important for Gympie.

"They settled on the values of fairness, community and creativity.

"Simon got them to break into groups of three to tell stories of their experiences in Gympie, focusing on at least one of those values.”

It was the start of a song writing process that brought all those ideas together into one meaningful song and story.

"It was made up of their stories of Gympie,” Dr Walden said.

"Then Simon gave them bits of paper and asked them to write one sentence that they saw as being the most important version of what they had discussed.

"He put them all in a circle, divided them into four groups and asked them to select and write a verse around those words.

"The musicians went out to the studio to record some backing music.

Then they developed a melody and ended up turning the words into three verses and a chorus, fitting the music to the words.”

That was the first part of the day.

By the end, 40 people, many of whom had never met each other and some of whom had never sung out loud before, were singing in harmony.

And The Gympie Times can report honestly that they sounded good when they did so.

It was all video recorded in 360-degree colour, with 10 cameras arranged in the middle to capture everything and everyone in the room.

They they shot some outside pictures of various places in Gympie.

"We expect it will take a couple of weeks to put it together,” Dr Walden said.