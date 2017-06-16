23°
News

It's 'something to sing about'

Arthur Gorrie
| 22nd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
ALL TOGETHER NOW: Simon Jankelson coordinating a G150 theme song in in the AICM building in Gympie.
ALL TOGETHER NOW: Simon Jankelson coordinating a G150 theme song in in the AICM building in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S Australian Institute of Country Music is preparing a special gift from the heart for the city's 150th birthday this year.

AICM stalwart Geoff "Dr Rock” Walden says the gift is a genuinely heartfelt tribute to Gympie and its community.

As you might expect, it is a gift of music - a real Gympie anthem.

But it is also a gift of video - 360-degree video, coupled with an original song written, performed and recorded by about 40 ordinary Gympie people in one crowded day last week.

Dr Walden helped organise the project dubbed the Gympie Voice and brought up some of Australia's top recording professionals from Sydney to make it a reality.

There was Simon Jankelson and Mira Biller, of the Sydney-based Human Sound Project and the sound was mixed and recorded by Rob Hughes and the spectacularly recorded video is the work of Nick Hunter.

And Dr Walden tells us they are associated with the people who gave Sydney its recent Vivid Festival that included a light show projected on the outside of the Sydney Opera House.

The AICM's G-150 song project all started when the group put out a call for people to put in writing their thoughts on Gympie and its community.

About 40 people responded and they broke into groups to write words and develop the music for a special song.

"This is the kind of thing Simon does all over the world,” Dr Walden said.

"We asked them to come up with three values that they feel are important for Gympie.

"They settled on the values of fairness, community and creativity.

"Simon got them to break into groups of three to tell stories of their experiences in Gympie, focusing on at least one of those values.”

It was the start of a song writing process that brought all those ideas together into one meaningful song and story.

"It was made up of their stories of Gympie,” Dr Walden said.

"Then Simon gave them bits of paper and asked them to write one sentence that they saw as being the most important version of what they had discussed.

"He put them all in a circle, divided them into four groups and asked them to select and write a verse around those words.

"The musicians went out to the studio to record some backing music.

Then they developed a melody and ended up turning the words into three verses and a chorus, fitting the music to the words.”

That was the first part of the day.

By the end, 40 people, many of whom had never met each other and some of whom had never sung out loud before, were singing in harmony.

And The Gympie Times can report honestly that they sounded good when they did so.

It was all video recorded in 360-degree colour, with 10 cameras arranged in the middle to capture everything and everyone in the room.

They they shot some outside pictures of various places in Gympie.

"We expect it will take a couple of weeks to put it together,” Dr Walden said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  australian institute of country music g-150 gympie culture humans of gympie

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Young motorcyclist killed instantly in horror crash

Young motorcyclist killed instantly in horror crash

BREAKING: A man riding a motorbike was killed after losing control of his Yamaha motorcycle and crashing into a fence. He died at the scene.

Has Gympie got the worst NBN in Australia?

CUT OFF: Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a terrible experience with the NBN.

Has Gympie got the worst NBN in Australia?

The 'missing link' east of Gympie that will save lives

The delegation of Wide Bay mayors led by Llew O'Brien and meeting with Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester in Canberra yesterday.

Fast-tracking completion of the Gympie bypass paramount

Thurston to live forever as immortal after Qld fightback

Johnathan Thurston of the Maroons prepares to kick the match winning conversion during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Andrew Johns declared Thurston’s injury will needs surgery.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Young Kandanga artist shines at art fest

FLUORESCENT: Stunning UV paintings created by Kandanga artist Holly Hughes (inset) will be on display at the Mary Valley Art Festival.

Mary Valley set for underwater experience.

Germany's top classical orchestra returns to Gympie

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform in Gympie's St Patrick's Church this Friday night.

Top German ensemble brings classical music to Gympie

Creative generation of Gympie students hit the stage

PROUD TO PERFORM: Talented students from two Gympie high schools and six primary schools are rehearsing every Tuesday for their participation in next month's Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage.

Performing arts students rehearse for state-wide event

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Proudman sisters return to our screens, but their lives aren’t slowing down in this season’s Offspring storyline.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

&quot;WELL BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Picture your growing family here 1.5 acres of fruit trees, natives, and low maintenance gardens, dog proof fencing and school bus at your door. Within minutes to...

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

WELCOME HOME! YOU WON&#39;T WANT TO LEAVE!

16 Deakin Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Welcome to this stunning home situated in a quiet location on an amazing 2659m2. Once you arrive here you will not want to leave. Walking in the front door you...

NEW CLASS 1 DWELLING

44 Spiegel Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $180,000

Situated on a no through road is a new 14m by 8m A1 liveable dwelling set on 1.3 acres. Upstairs has a bedroom, bathroom with laundry built-in, kitchen and balcony...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

2 finish the dream!

7 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Ever dreamt of owning a beautiful historical Queenslander, circa 1910? One that has history, character, views, ambience, a big block of land, for a great price and...

reduced 2 sell!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

Impressive Southside as new home on 1 acre

82 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $545,000

Only built in March 2016, this beautiful as new 4 bed family brick home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a desirable flood-free 4001m2 and has just...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!