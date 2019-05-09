Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke rises up in her first rehearsal for Eurovision 2019, Tel Aviv, Israel. Supplied by Eurovision.tv.

KATE Miller-Heidke has been blown away by the response to her Eurovision song Zero Gravity.

The classically trained pop singer is the first publicly voted artist to represent Australia at the 64th annual televised song contest.

"In terms of the subject matter of the song being about transcending depression, I've had a lot of amazing feedback and people sharing their stories with me," she says.

"When I hear from someone that the song has been meaningful to them it's quite overwhelming as an artist. It gives a lot of meaning to what I do."

Miller-Heidke spent a month working shopping ideas before settling on the quirky pop-opera song inspired by her battle with postnatal depression after the arrival of son Ernie.

"I wrote several other songs that were all terrible," she says.

"My ambition was to write a song that had the scope for those crazy vocal fireworks but for all of that to be anchored in a real emotional place."

Since securing her Eurovision berth in February, she has been fine tuning the staging and costume for her performance in Tel Aviv during the first semi-final on Wednesday, May 15.

Fans got a sneak peek at the changes during her first rehearsal this week, including her new dress designed by Steven Khalil which reportedly took 100 hours to make.

"It was actually really valuable to have the opportunity to have a first trial run on the Gold Coast," she says.

"We have a clear idea of what worked and what didn't work... we're trying to refine those ideas and have fewer but more striking elements."

Eurovision's first semi-final airs on Wednesday, May 15 at 5am and will replay next Thursday, May 16 at 8.30pm on SBS-TV.