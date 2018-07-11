'It's overwhelming': Popular Gympie mum storms Qld Power 100

STAY AT HOME MUM: Jody Allen, founder and chief content editor was named in Power 100.

STAY AT HOME MUM: Jody Allen, founder and chief content editor was named in Power 100. Patrick Woods

IT'S a huge achievement to be listed as an influencer, but for a Gympie mother, that dream was made a reality this week.

According to Power 100, Gympie's Stay At Home Mum of two, Jody Allen, was ranked 78 on a list of the most influential people in Queensland.

Stoked upon hearing the news, Mrs Allen said she didn't know she had make the list.

"We had no idea that I had made the list, nobody contacted us. The first I knew was when a friend contacted me,” she said.

Founder of the Stay At Home Mum website which has garnered more than 1.5 million visits each month, Mrs Allan she was honoured to be mentioned in the Power 100 list.

"To be honest, being included in such an amazing list is both a massive honour and overwhelming at the same time.

"I still see myself as a dag, but I am so glad they mentioned our awesome little town.”

On social media she has more than 500,000 followers and has filmed a pilot to turn her website into a tv show.

On top of her success, Mrs Allen has written three books, with The $50 Weekly Shop becoming a best-seller.

Former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce was ranked 77, narrowly behind Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett, ranked 76.