It’s over: Seibold won’t coach Broncos again

Anthony Seibold will not coach the Brisbane Broncos again.

Seibold's tenure at the Broncos is on the verge of ending with the under-siege mentor to agree to a severance package to leave the club within the next 24 hours.

Seibold is not expected to re-enter the Broncos' COVID "bubble", meaning he will not coach the team in Friday night's clash against the Roosters in Sydney.

Seibold arrived at the Broncos' Red Hill headquarters at 5am on Tuesday morning following the end of his 14-day COVID quarantine after he attended to a personal matter in Sydney.

He left about 7.30am and is not expected to attend the club again until his future is finalised, which is likely to be Wednesday.

Anthony Seibold will not coach the Brisbane Broncos again. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle



The bulk of the Broncos' playing squad was on a day off on Tuesday, with only injured and dropped players at the club.

The team was not scheduled to train on the field.

Seibold's management and Broncos chairman Karl Morris have been locked in negotiations over a payout for the coach to leave the club.

Seibold has three years to run on a five-year contract worth upwards of $700,000-a-season, leaving the Broncos with a hefty payout figure.

It is unlikely, but not impossible, a resolution will be reached on Tuesday.

But what has become clear is Seibold will not dig his heels in and demand to see out the final five games of the season before a performance review.

The Broncos were expected to sack Seibold following a review but the situation has become untenable and the parties will agree to a release prior to the Roosters game.

Assistant coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in the final five games of the season after overseeing the past two while Seibold was in quarantine.

