IT'S ON TONIGHT: Nash v St Pats returns

The men of the match James Nash player Lachlan Dailly, St Patrick's player Rhys Ferguson, James Nash player Jaiden Banks and St Patrick's Zeke O'Neill.

The men of the match James Nash player Lachlan Dailly, St Patrick's player Rhys Ferguson, James Nash player Jaiden Banks and St Patrick's Zeke O'Neill. Troy Jegers

RUGBY Union: The rivalry will continue between St Patrick's College and James Nash State High School today.

Hammers president Jason McPherson said he always looked forward to this match.

"It is always exciting and it is a benchmark game for the sides,” he said.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"I am really looking forward to it and to see past players. They still egg each other on against mates they played against.

"It should be a good afternoon with the under-13s, 15s and opens all playing.”

McPherson has been involved with school rugby for about six-seven years and has seen plenty of changes in this game.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"It (the rivalry) was fairly strong but now they are becoming good mates,” he said.

"A lot of them play sports together outside of school but when it comes to their school it still holds importance.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"There is never any malice, just good hard rugby. They always shake hands afterwards.”

With a good crowd expected, McPherson hopes this game continues to be an important sporting event.

Games start from 4pm at Jack Stokes Oval today.