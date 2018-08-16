IT'S ON: Huge party to hit Mary St ahead of Muster

MUSTER READY: Karlee Dennien, Stacey Lowe and Emerson Finger are looking forward to the pre-Muster entertainment on Mary St.

THE countdown is on for the pre-Muster festivities in Mary St next Wednesday.

One of the organisers behind the event, Stacey Lowe, said they were expecting a huge crowd.

"It's very important. I feel that it's that piece of the pie that the business people can get on one of the region's busiest drawcards,” Ms Lowe said.

"It's a great event for our town tourism wise, and it's the businesses' opportunity to get a little piece of that and get involved. The vibe's great in town, there's hay bales everywhere and happy people.

"Music and fresh air is happiness for people so it's always a great buzz in town.”

There will be plenty of activities on offer for the whole community.

"We're organising a busking competition so that gives kids and people who don't get the opportunity to play in front of big crowds all the time, they can come down and have a sing and earn a bit of cash,” Ms Lowe said.

"This year we're giving a prize so they'll be judged and the winner will win a paid gig in the Royal Hotel.”

Ms Lowe, who this year is working alongside Tony Goodman and Julie Worth from Karrabee Coaches, said the pre-Muster activities are beneficial to the whole community and ensure the Muster is a success.

"It's great to see visitors come through and enjoy what our traders are selling and spend their dollars here with us,” she said.

"Each year it's just stronger and stronger and I think we need to maintain that consistency. If people know that it's happening they'll come.”

The Mary St markets will take place from 8am-1pm on Wednesday.

"The music starts at 10 down the street, buskers and centre stage, there will be bluegrass bands, buskers, markets, local community groups dressing up the trees, for us the music starts at 11.30am and goes right through to 9pm that night,” Ms Lowe said.

The Royal Hotel is hosting the Singer Songwriters show featuring Jen Mize (11.30am-12.30pm), Hayley Marsten (12.30-2.30pm), Arna Georgia (11.30am-2.30pm) and Andy Toomes (4.30-5.30pm). These are all free events.

The Hillbilly Goats perform from 3-4.30pm at the Royal Hotel. Tickets are $10.

A Bill Chambers session will also take place with doors opening at 6pm for a 7pm show. Tickets are $20.

On Thursday the Royal Hotel will host the free music makers show from 1-5pm.

The four-day Muster at Amamoor begins on Thursday.