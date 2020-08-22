IT’S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

Festivals have largely been a no go this year. but that trend looks set to be broken in the Gympie region next month. FILE PHOTO

IN A year dominated by heartbreak at all our favourite events being crushed under the impact of COVID-19, one Gympie region music festival is bucking the trend.

The Mitchell Creek Rock’n’Blues Festival is barrelling towards a blockbuster 2020 edition, featuring 123 artists from about 40 bands and slated for September 18 to 20 on 90 acres at Kandanga.

But how exactly is the festival going ahead while ensuring it will be COVID safe, especially with a forecasted 2700 punters attending?

RAISING THE ROOF: Hat Fitz and Cara are one of the headliners at the festival.

Festival director Jimmy Budgen said the Mitchell Creek team had worked tirelessly to produce a “comprehensive document” outlining every single detail of the event.

He said the overall festival plan had been approved by the State Government and Queensland Health.

“We’ve got a stringent COVID-19 business operational plan which is a comprehensive document approved by the Queensland Government and Queensland Health,” Mr Budgen said.

“It identifies every single activity during the festival and how it will operate.

“Certainly, social distancing still applies, the main arena is quite a large area and it’s a BYO individual seating area.

“Everyone has to be separated from each other, family friend groups can be together up to 20 people.

Aspy Jones will play at the Mitchell Creek Rock’N’Blues Festival next month at Kandanga.

“It’s on a very large open air property, camping is also restricted to groups of 20 family or friends, they’ve got to be separated and they’re not to mingle with each other.”

Mr Budgen said a festival security team would be present to make sure none of the rules were broken across the three days.

“People can walk around, it’s no different walking down the main street of Gympie,” he said.

“The seated areas have a two metre distance between each other, there’s walkways down and through the main arena and across to food vendors.

“There’s a ton of signage around, and foot operated hand washing stations all over the place.

“We’ve got a 62-page document that identifies every single activity on the site, how it’s mitigated and who’s responsible for it.

“No expense has been spared for this festival.”

Mr Budgen said the festival team was brimming with excitement and anticipation for the event.

“We’re ecstatic. We’re forging ahead as a leader in the industry in these times, it’s helped other events to get their plans in place.

“The awesome thing is we’ve gone through these processes and it will assist others to come on board in the near future.”

OTHER KEY POINTS ABOUT THE MITCHELL CREEK ROCK’N’BLUES FESTIVAL

– Rotational seating provided in front of the main stage, limited to one hour so everyone gets a chance to sit in the box seat. Fifty minutes watching a performer, then 10 minutes for cleaners to sterilise seating.

– Big screens and comprehensive sound system installed to ensure everyone hears the music.

– All amenities will be regularly sterilised.

– Punters asked to perform symptom self-checker before coming, asked not to come if feeling sick.

– Emergency health unit on site.

To book one of the limited tickets remaining for the festival, or for any other questions, head to https://www.mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest.com.au/