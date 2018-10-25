IT'S ON: Gympie Cup going ahead amid racing industry strike

HORSE RACING: One of the biggest race days on Gympie's sporting calendar will go ahead this weekend as Cox Plate Day meets around Queensland are called off due to a growing battle between the racing industry and the State Government.

The $22,000 Brown Macaulay & Warren Gympie Cup headlines the five-race program in the sponsor's 70th anniversary year, with eight-year-old gelding Fasta Than Light (pictured) shooting for an historic third successive cup victory. An official Gympie Turf Club statement said it would be all systems go on the weekend despite the racing industry strikeheating up across the state.

Races - Winning horse Fasta Than Light ridden by Miki Nakao. Leeroy Todd

"The Gympie Turf Club is proud to bring the Gympie community a fantastic day of country racing action (on Saturday),” it said. "Our committee has been working hard to bring a full day of racing, entertainment and dining to our patrons, and we are looking forward to yet another bumper crowd. Country racing is integral to regional and rural communities, and The Gympie Turf Club is proud to continue their long history working within the community and with local businesses.”

Club president Shane Gill said the strike, which has seen race meetings scheduled for Brisbane, Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Townsville abandoned in protest over the 15 per cent Point of Consumption Tax, "would not affect local racing”.

"We're racing because we're allowed to race; the strike does not affect non-TAB race meets, and this is one of the biggest days we've got,” Gill said. "This race day always attracts a large crowd of locals and visitors, and it's looking very promising again this year. We're hoping we can attract a few more to come out and enjoy it.”

Gill said full Cox Plate Day coverage would be on show at the Turf Club as legendary mare Winx aims to triumph in the $5 million race for the fourth straight year.