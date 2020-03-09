Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boxing

It’s on: Gallen to lock in May mega-fight

by Jamie Pandaram
9th Mar 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Mark Hunt has signed a contract to fight Paul Gallen in a heavyweight boxing showdown to take place in May.

Former UFC star Hunt has challenged NRL hardman Gallen to sign his deal to ensure the bout takes place in Sydney.

The Daily Telegraph understands Gallen will sign, and the fight will occur on May 20 at Qudos Bank Arena.

"He's been chasing me for two years, well I've signed the contract, so now Paul has to put up or shut up,' Hunt said.

"I am 45, I haven't fought in two years but I've got that itch back, I've got that fire inside me and I want to end my career on happy terms.

"I've come to terms with [Gallen's promoter] Matt Rose, but I think Paul is scared to be honest.

 

UFC heavweight Mark Hunt has signed on the dotted line.
UFC heavweight Mark Hunt has signed on the dotted line.

 

"He talks too much, but he don't want none of this smoke.

"Sign the contract Paul, we're waiting."

While Hunt has two professional boxing contests on his resume - a draw in 1998 and a loss in 2000 - it was well before he became a household name in mixed martial arts.

Hunt debuted in the UFC in 2010 and went on the fight for the interim heavyweight title as well as major bouts against Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir and Alistair Overeem, before retiring in December 2018 after a loss to Justin Willis.

 

Paul Gallen is expected to sign, and the fight will occur on May 20 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Paul Gallen is expected to sign, and the fight will occur on May 20 at Qudos Bank Arena.

 

Gallen and Australia's former world heavyweight boxing champion Lucas Browne have both expressed interest in fighting Hunt in the squared circle since then.

It now appears league hardman Gallen will get the chance in 10 weeks' time.

Gallen is undefeated as a professional boxer (9-0-1, 5KO), but had a narrow draw against former AFL star Barry Hall in his previous bout last November.

The 38-year-old was expected to have a rematch with Hall early this year but negotiations fell apart, and Hunt emerged as a viable alternative.

After talks with Hunt initially seemed to turn sour, "The Super Samoan" agreed to new terms on Monday morning and signed the contract offered by Rose.

 

 

"Has Paul Gallen even fought any real fighters?" Hunt said. "They're all former footballers.

"I've been throwing down against proper fighters my whole career.

"He wants to come dance on my terrain now, we'll see how he likes it.

"I saw him against Barry Hall, I love how competitive he is.

"But this fight will go how I want it to go. I'll feel him out for the first two rounds, then I'll step it up into second and third gear and take him out in the fourth or fifth round.

"He can't do anything to faze me.

"There are only two things I'm scared of; sharks and women."

boxing mark hunt paul gallen ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good Samaritan left bloodied, unconscious in Mary St bashing

        premium_icon Good Samaritan left bloodied, unconscious in Mary St bashing

        News The 50-year-old man was punched to the ground in Gympie’s main street when he and the woman he was with tried to stop a group of thugs beating into someone, police say...

        GALLERY: 32 fun photos from the first race day of the year

        premium_icon GALLERY: 32 fun photos from the first race day of the year

        News The weather did not stop racegoers from turning up for the first meet of the racing...

        Meet the 2019/20 premiers of Gympie cricket

        premium_icon Meet the 2019/20 premiers of Gympie cricket

        News It was a replay of last years grand final but this time the minor premiers secured...

        39 people who have to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon 39 people who have to face Gympie court today

        News Full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court for a range of charges.