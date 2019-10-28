It’s official, horse with Gympie links to race in Melbourne Cup

Jockey Glen Boss rides Vow and Declare to victory in race 6, the Tattersall's Cup, during the Tattersall's Tiara Raceday at Eagle Farm in Brisbane.

HORSE RACING:Four-year-old gelding Vow And Declare made Gympie history on Monday as he earned a start in the Melbourne Cup.

James Cummings has abandoned Avilius’ Melbourne Cup quest, paving the way for chestnut Vow And Declare to become the first Gympie-owned horse to run in the Cup in the provisional top 24.

Two of his 13 owners are Gympie Regional Council deputy mayor Bob Leitch and Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey.

Leitch said it was an anxious wait until the official confirmation was received.

“We did some maths on Sunday and watched some of the races on the weekend hoping the results went our way,” he said. “We had a fair idea on the weekend but we wanted to wait until the official paper came out.”

The Flemington-based horse was cut from $15 to $13 with Ladbrokes to win the Cup.

“There is a bit more excitement added to each level,” Leitch said.

“We know he is now in and we just keep looking forward to it as each day gets closer.”

Leitch and Lanskey are heading to Melbourne for Derby Day.

“There will be a couple of firsts and I hope followed by another on Tuesday,” he said.

“We will attend the barrier draw at Crown Casino on Saturday night and the parade on Monday and just take in the whole experience.

“The nerves will handle it a bit more and I will manage to get to the end but there might be a few sleepless nights.”

Vow And Declare’s trainer Danny O’Brien will nominate the gelding for Saturday’s Lexus Hotham Handicap (2500m) as insurance in case more horses than expected are third acceptors for the Cup.

“He’ll be nommed for the Lexus but I’m 99 per cent that he’ll be going into the Melbourne Cup,” O’Brien said.