It's official- Gympie Cats make Australian rules history

HISTORY MAKING: Women's Australian rules players Shaylin Campbell, Ann-Marie Warhurst and Amber Fischer are ready for the 2017 seasn.

Australian Rules: Officials at Gympie's Australian rules club are rejoicing after receiving confirmation from the Queensland Australian Football League that their application to field an open women's team in 2017 was successful.

Having entered strong junior teams in the past, the open women will form the first senior all female team in the club's history.

A fact that is not lost on Cats official Glenn Warren.

"It is only going to get better.” Warren told The Gympie Times.

The topic of women in male dominated sports like Australian rules has been making headlines both at a national and local level in recent weeks.

Warren said the advent of the national women's competition gave local players an avenue to make a career out of the sport.

"We (the Gympie Cats) are now able to provide the opportunity for girls to excel and maybe play professionally,” Warren said.

The Cats are now the latest Gympie club to offer an all female team in a senior division after a lengthy application process which included at presentation to the QAFL about the viability of such a team in the Gympie region.

Gympie were given a deadline to recruit 25 players as players, managers and coaches worked around the clock to drum up support.

"It is vital to see the club grow,” Warren said.

"From a local perspective it is awesome to have more teams on the paddock.

"It has been in the pipeline and it is great that footy is heading in this direction.

"The buzz around the club is awesome.”

While the Sunshine Coast are in the process of developing a fixed women's competition, Gympie will be forced to play teams from as far away as the Gold Coast on a weekly basis.

"We will have to travel a bit, but they (QAFL) are pushing for more sides on the Sunshine Coast,” Warren said.