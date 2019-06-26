It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran has not responded to the anonymous letter (by a group of business people) published as a paid advertisement in today's Gympie Times.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran has not responded to the anonymous letter (by a group of business people) published as a paid advertisement in today's Gympie Times.

Letter to the Editor

MY FRIENDS and I had a good laugh at what was purported to be an open letter to the Mayor.

After reading this so called open letter written by the faceless people, I and many others have come to the conclusion. This so called open letter is some very early campaigning for next year's election.

These so called business owners in their so called open letter are very critical of the Rattler which is very strange in itself; as it brings tourists to the town that in turn spend money here.

I would have thought that a good business person with good business acumen would really support a tourist attraction as this. Just maybe, these so called business people do not have such a talent and are now trying to blame someone else for their failings.

The open letter to Gympie Mayor Mick Curran was published in today's Gympie Times.

As always, the CEO and planning staff get the blame for the business owner's failings, which of course is a very easy way to move blame.

I have only praise for the planning staff when I have had to deal with them.

They are courteous and professional. Of course, I was not looking for excuses.

The planning staff has to work within the rules (Australian, state and local government) as does the Mayor and councillors.

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

If you wish to have all types of businesses in all types of places which used to be normal in the region, have your say to have the town plan changed to suit you and your mates.

That way we will have piggeries, sand blasting and wrecking yards all in suburban areas. That would be great.

During my driving around town, I have noticed that contrary to the faceless people's so called open letter, new business has in fact started.

A fine example of this was only on Sunday when a great motocross event went ahead at Curra.

This application went straight through council and this event catered for up to 5000 people.

Gympie MX Nationals at Curra last weekend drew thousands of spectators. Troy Jegers

Corbett's application at Traveston also went through council and now employs many people as did many others. The right application in the right area will always get through without problems.

If the so called business owners who wrote the so called open letter want to be taken seriously, they should supply their names.

If not, they should stay on their Facebook site where hatred and negativity reigns.

Of course, if these so called business owners are doing the right thing in the right place, there cannot be any retribution. Put your names out there and tell us about your agenda then we just might listen to you.

WAYNE PLANT,

SOUTHSIDE