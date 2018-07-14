It's not only easy being green, it's profitable too

KANDANGA'S Don Parry has the kind of qualifications that win respect from people in the real and often very tough world of small business.

On the subject of combining profitable business management with environmental responsibility, he holds the best credentials of all.

He has done it.

It is a real-world pass mark that applies to both his business career and his record of environmental advocacy.

Profiting from responsible business management is the key to the address he is booked to present to guests at an upcoming Gympie Chamber of Commerce evening at Gunabul homestead on Thursday.

At $40 for chamber members and $50 for guests, the evening may be the best investment many could make.

Mr Parry knows all about business success in a small town, especially after his work coordinating the sustainability planning of the former Nambour-based business, Queensland Complete Printing Services.

The firm won the 2007 and 2008 Queensland Printing Industry Environmental Management Award and the Queensland Government's 2009 Westpac Corporate Sustainability Award.

Energy, water and waste costs are expenses businesses can often greatly reduce, with significant benefits for staff morale as well as the environment, Mr Parry said yesterday.

Environmental cost savings are the sort of thing staff can be involved in, with the morale benefit that it is a form of cost cutting that does not make them feel threatened.

"At our house at Kandanga, we have no energy, water or waste costs and we feed electricity back into the grid,” MrParry said.

"We moved to Kandanga because the Sunshine Coast has just got too big for me.

"I'm pretty much a small-town person by nature.”

