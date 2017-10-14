It's news? Then we'll print it

THIS week, one of the region's residents forwarded us an email conversation between himself and a Gympie councillor.

This gentleman was frustrated with the response he had received to a question, and wanted to share this with a wider audience.

In short order, The Gympie Times was contacted by the councillor saying the emails were not for publication.

It was an interesting chain of events, and raised a point which should be made clear.

We will not be told what to publish.

While the emails are not newsworthy right now, the possibility of that changing in the future means we will not hesitate to air them.

We will always be greatly concerned with the events which shape our region, and those involved in making them happen.

As an avenue to provide a voice for the people, we take seriously any information which we believe is of the public good and what the community needs to know about.

We will not be told there are things we should not know, there are things we cannot know, and there are things we cannot let readers know.

We will seriously consider all information we receive on any matters which affect the community.

And if it is news, we will print it.