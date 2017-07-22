LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WENT to the movies during the school holidays and I would like to congratulate Sovereign Cinema on accepting the Companion Card, their special sensory showings and ensuring accessible access as standard business practices in the theatres.

I would also like to encourage better interaction between staff and customers with disabilities.

All people have abilities and like to be seen as having abilities rather than "disabilities".

There was an incident at the cinemas that I found upsetting.

Sovereign cinema building, Monkland Street, Gympie. December 1, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Having an impairment doesn't mean that you are not capable or independent. Rather than say that a person can't walk up the stairs by themselves because they have an impairment, ask if they need help, then listen to the answer. Sometimes going up is okay but coming down is hard or vice versa.

When someone says I can't do something because I'm disabled, it makes me feel uncomfortable and embarrassed, it doesn't show how I can do things.

Instead when people listen to how I would like to be helped, I feel good about my abilities. If I need help I will ask.

It's my job to be responsible for me, not anyone else's.

Stephanie Robson,

Gympie