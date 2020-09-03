He’s been sleeping on an angle and eating tinned dinners for nearly a month but a boatie whose houseboat ran aground has been given a leg up by locals.

He's been sleeping on an angle and eating tinned dinners for nearly a month but a boatie whose houseboat ran aground on a Redcliffe region beach has been given a leg up by locals.

Retired Redcliffe plumber and boatie Chris Mahon had no other option than to continue living on his beloved houseboat despite it sitting on an angle in the sand after rocks tore through its hull.

"It's me home," Mr Mahon said.

"I've got me dog that keeps me company.

"I've just been eating spaghetti and baked beans."

He said after the boat ran aground its two brand new engines were flooded and destroyed.

"It's been hell," Mr Mahon, a 64-year-old heart surgery survivor, said.

"It's just been a downer."

Redcliffe boatie Chris Mahon has been stranded on a local beach for weeks, but community members have come to his rescue.

The Redciffe local of 40 years said it wasn't until local Peter Jackson passed by the stranded vessel that things started to look up.

"Pete came along and he's been a lifesaver."

Mr Jackson launched a Go Fund Me page for the boatie earlier this week and has called on an army of locals to help Mr Mahon lift his boat from the water so it can be repaired.

"He's just overwhelmed," Mr Jackson said.

"He's living on that boat, sleeping on an angle.

"He just lost complete hope."

Thursday afternoon Mr Jackson was joined by a group of Redcliffe State High School rugby league players armed with shovels to begin the process of digging the boat out during low tide before it could be removed and taken for repairs.

"Awesome kids, dead set champions," Mr Jackson said.

Originally published as 'It's me home': Stranded boatie still living on grounded houseboat