GOING AHEAD: Russell Milson in his unique costume at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

HALLOWEEN and your family's secret soup recipe are usually the two things most people associate with pumpkins.

GOOMERI is known as Australia's pumpkin capital because of it's annual festival, celebrating everything there is about the orange melon.

Festival Coordinator Kim Boyter said the event attracts around 15,000 visitors annually, but this year's festival has been impacted by the ongoing drought situation.

"It's hot and dry and there's no pumpkins,” she said.

"The drought has hit the pumpkin growers this year, so there won't be any local pumpkins.”

Ms Boyter said the festival will continue as normal however, with preparations beginning this weekend.

"We've had to order 250kgs of pumpkins from the Brisbane markets just for the soup.

"We will order another 100kgs for pumpkin scones and pie.

"On the day, we will have maybe 400kg for rolling pumpkins and pumpkin bowls.

"You are looking at probably 700kgs of pumpkin at the festival.”

ROLLING ON: This year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival will go ahead despite the drought limiting the local pumpkin farming. Will Hunter

Ms Boyter said there is no risk of the festival being postponed, and certainly no risk of there being no pumpkins.

"I will make sure there's pumpkins, even if I have to buy them myself.”

Ms Boyter said the event is completely run by volunteers, with around 120 people lending their efforts. Not bad for a town with a population of roughly 500.

She encouraged anyone who has never been to the festival to give it a go.

"Get on out here, experience a bit of the bush and the country hospitality these people have to offer.

"It's one of the wackiest, iconic events on the Queensland calendar of events and festivals.

"Anyone who hasn't been here hasn't experienced the craziness of pumpkins smashing down a hill.”

The festival is family orientated, with all day entertainment, gourmet events, cooking displays, and local produce.

She said the drought conditions have hit the town's residents and farmers hard and the economic stimulus of the event will bring a much needed cash injection.

"All of our water is gone, our bores have run dry, we are on level four water restrictions - the water situation is pretty dire at the moment.

"The rain gods have no been kind to us this year, we've got our fingers and our toes crossed.

"The community spirit in town is beyond belief they really support each other and it's great to see.”

The Pumpkin Festival is Sunday May 28.

Entry is free.

For more information: goomeripumpkinfestival.com