It's here: You can get IKEA in Gympie from today

Crystal Jones | 21st Jun 2017 6:52 AM

GYMPIE shoppers may not be getting a Kmart any time soon but they will have access to another popular shopping giant; Ikea.

From today Gympie shoppers will be able to skip the long drive to North Lakes and get Ikea goodies delivered to Gympie when they order them online.

Joining a list of towns who already have depots - Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Prosperpine and Emerald customers can now simply browse the Ikea website, add products to their shopping list and checkout.

Pick-up of products can then be made from a collection point.

"We have made Ikea accessible to nearly 400,000 more people through our online shopping service with five new collection points in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Proserpine and Emerald," Ikea Australia Multichannel manager Michael Donath.

He said customers in Gympie can now shop the full Ikea range online, with over 9000 products, there is plenty to choose from.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen."

The new online service from Ikea will allow for peace of mind with secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop

. Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au

. Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options

. Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase

. The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order

Collection point locations:

. Gympie: 9 Wadell Road, Gympie, 4570

. Hervey Bay: 2-4 Averial Close, Dundowran, 4655

. Bundaberg: 35-37 Production Street, Bundaberg, 4670

. Prosperine: 9 Horsford Place, Proserpine, 4800

. Emerald: 28 Industrial Drive, Emerald, 4720

Topics:  business collect customers gympie shopping ikea pick-up

